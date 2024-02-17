Indian economy better off now than what it was pre-pandemic: Nirmala Sitharaman

Looking back, you can say that we are better off now, than when we entered into these years of global challenges. The biggest asset, the biggest strength, that India has, is a good, strong, clear-headed leadership. I fear to think how a coalition government or a poor, weak, visionless leadership would have been; it would have only made things worse. So the first thing I would think is a clear-headed and responsible leadership, which was able to put all the government's energy and capabilities together and take everybody along, particularly during Covid. And, the second is the collective energy and the positivity with which the Indian people faced the various challenges and worked to come out of it. That is something I appreciate and recognise.