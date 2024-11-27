Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesseconomy

Indian realty set to cross $4.8 trillion by 2047, contribute 18% to GDP

Currently, the realty industry is valued at around $300 billion with a 7% share of the GDP.
Anushree Pratap
Last Updated : 27 November 2024, 03:31 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 November 2024, 03:31 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsEconomyGDPRealty

Follow us on :

Follow Us