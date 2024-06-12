India's April-May steel imports hit five-year high on buoyant domestic demand

Meanwhile, India's finished steel consumption jumped 10.5% to a six-year high at 23 million tons in April-May, reflecting buoyant demand for the alloy in one of the world's fastest-growing economies.

Rapid economic growth and higher infrastructure spending have turned India into a lucrative market for Indian and global steel makers, particularly with steel demand slowing down in Europe and the United States.

India was a net importer of finished steel during the previous fiscal year that ended in March. The country imported 8.3 million metric tons of finished steel, up 38.1% from the prior year.

The country's finished steel exports fell to their lowest in at least six years. Overseas shipments of steel totalled 0.9 million tons between April and May, down 39.6% year-on-year, the data showed.

Crude steel output stood at 24.6 million tons, up 4.9% from a year earlier.