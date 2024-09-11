India's bid to match China's factory heft gets a reality check

Inevitable

After the 2020 clash with China, to lure Apple, the Indian government gave quick approvals to joint ventures between the US giant's Chinese suppliers and Indian firms.

The move has led to the phone maker moving 14 per cent of its global iPhone assembly to India in the fiscal year 2023/24. In the same year, India's mobile exports increased 42 per cent to a record $15.6 billion.

However, even with such a shift there are doubts India's factories were big enough to match the investment or achieve the productivity gains of their Chinese counterparts.

Indian Chief Economic Adviser V. Anantha Nageswaran said it was inevitable India would need to plug itself into China's supply chains.

"Whether we do so by relying solely on imports or partially through Chinese investments is a choice that India has to make," Nageswaran said in July.

A sharp decline in foreign investment into India has also prompted the rethink on trade barriers.

Away from politics, Indian demand for Chinese goods remains robust, even with the targeted curbs.

Goods imports have surged 56 per cent since the 2020 border clash while India's trade deficit with China has nearly doubled to $85 billion. China continues to be India's biggest source of goods and was the largest supplier of industrial products last year.

"We will be better off with some Chinese investment and technology flowing into our country without compromising national security concerns," Mohindroo said.