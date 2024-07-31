Steel ministry seeks probe into cheaper imports, government source says

New Delhi: India's federal Ministry of Steel has asked the Trade Ministry to investigate cheaper steel imports from China and Vietnam, a government source directly aware of the matter told Reuters on Wednesday, as New Delhi grapples with rising imports.

India, the world's second-biggest crude steel producer, turned net steel importer in the fiscal year through March and the trend continued with finished steel imports scaling a five-year high in April and May, according to provisional government data.

"We have said that the trade ministry should investigate these imports and offer its recommendations to the finance ministry, which will take the final call," the source told Reuters, declining to be identified as the discussions are not public.

India's steel and trade ministries did not immediately respond to emails from Reuters seeking comments. Last week, India's JSW Steel told Reuters that the steel industry was in talks with the federal government for trade measures to combat rising imports, particularly from China and Vietnam.