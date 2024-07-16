India’s trade deficit narrows to $21 billion in June

India’s trade deficit narrowed to $20.98 billion in June from $23.78 billion recorded in the previous month as exports increased, helped by a robust jump in shipments of engineering, electronics and pharma products, government data released on Monday showed.

Merchandise exports increased to $35.20 billion in June from $34.32 billion recorded in the same month last year posting a growth of 2.6 per cent. The country’s imports increased at a sharper pace of 4.9 per cent It increased to $56.18 billion in June 2024 from $53.51 billion recorded in June 2023.

While on a month-on-month basis there was an increase in trade deficit, it widened when considered annually. In June 2023 trade deficit stood at $19.19 billion.