India's unemployment rate at 6-year low of 3.2% during July 2022-June 2023

"In rural areas, UR decreased from 5.3 per cent in 2017-18 to 2.4 per cent in 2022-23 while for urban areas it decreased from 7.7 per cent to 5.4 per cent. The UR for male in India decreased from 6.1 per cent in 2017-18 to 3.3 per cent in 2022-23 and corresponding decrease in UR for females was from 5.6 per cent to 2.9 per cent," it stated.