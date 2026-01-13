<p>New Delhi: India and Germany have agreed on a semiconductor ecosystem partnership, apart from expanding cooperation in the field of critical minerals, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chancellor Friedrich Merz met in Gandhinagar on Monday.</p>.<p>Merz conveyed to Modi that the citizens of India would now be able to transit through the airports in Germany without requiring visas.</p>.<p>Merz and Modi welcomed the progress in bilateral cooperation in critical and emerging technologies, including semiconductors, critical minerals, digitisation, telecommunications, health and the bioeconomy, which consolidates the India-Germany Innovation and Technology Partnership Roadmap.</p>.India, Germany sign Memorandum of Understandings to enhance bilateral cooperation .<p>The two leaders also underlined the significance of enhanced institutional research and industrial collaboration between the Indian and German semiconductor ecosystems.</p>.<p>“The world is changing rapidly. We are seeing how dependence on critical technologies and machinery is being weaponised today,” Modi said, addressing an India-Germany CEOs Forum, held on the occasion of Merz’s visit.</p>.<p>Recognising the importance of resilient supply chains, Modi and Merz noted the progress on fostering collaboration in the field of critical minerals through a Joint Declaration of Intent (JDoI) on Critical Minerals cooperation.</p>.<p>“India and Germany are working together to build secure, trusted and resilient supply chains. The MoUs being signed today on all these areas will give new momentum and strength to our cooperation,” Modi said after meeting Merz.</p>.<p>The two sides agreed to explore opportunities in the areas of exploration of critical minerals, R&D, value addition through processing and recycling, as well as acquisition and development of critical mineral assets in both countries and third countries.</p>.<p>To continue Berlin’s support for New Delhi in developing hydrogen regulations and standards, an MoU between India’s Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) and the German Technical and Scientific Association for Gas and Water Industries (DVGW) was signed.</p>.<p>On the sidelines of the meeting between Modi and Merz, New Delhi and Berlin also saw the signing of one of the largest Offtake Agreements under India’s National Green Hydrogen Mission, for the supply of Green Ammonia from AM Green to Uniper Global Commodities. The leaders welcomed the progress which has so far been made by committed stakeholders in the private sector, in particular a recently signed binding large-scale offtake agreement for Indian-produced green ammonia.</p>