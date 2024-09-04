Interest equalisation scheme for exporters extended for another month

In a trade notice, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said, "Trade and industry is hereby informed that the Interest Equalization Scheme for Pre and Post Shipment Rupee Export Credit, which had earlier been extended up to August 31 as a fund limited scheme, has been further extended for one month i.e., up to September 30, 2024." It said, however, this extension is applicable only for MSME manufacturing exporters.