June quarter CAD narrows to 1.1%, widens sequentially on higher trade deficit

The net foreign direct investment decreased to $5.1 billion from $13.4 billion a year ago, but the net foreign portfolio investment recorded inflows of $15.7 billion against net outflows of $14.6 billion in the year-ago period. The net external commercial borrowings to India recorded an inflow of $5.6 billion in the quarter compared to an outflow of $2.9 billion a year ago, the RBI said.

Non-resident deposits recorded net inflows of $2.2 billion against $0.3 billion in the year-ago period, it added. There was an accretion of $24.4 billion to the forex reserves on a balance of payments basis in the quarter compared to $4.6 billion in Q1FY23, the central bank said.

Reacting to the release of data, Aditi Nayar, chief economist at the domestic rating agency Icra, said that with the average merchandise trade deficit trending higher in July-August 2023 relative to Q1 FY24 levels and the recent rise in crude oil prices, the CAD is likely to widen sequentially to $19-21 billion or 2.3 per cent of GDP in Q2 FY24.