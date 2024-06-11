Modi government to stick to deficit target despite poll setback: Report

Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has no plans to increase its fiscal deficit target despite speculation that more spending might be needed to appease coalition partners, a government official said.

BJP failed to win an outright majority in elections that concluded on June 1, though he secured a third term with the support of 14 regional parties.

Rating agencies and analysts have said the government may step up welfare spending as well as support for states represented by partners in the National Democratic Alliance.

Two of the BJP's key allies, the TDP from Andhra Pradesh and the JD(U) from Bihar, have demanded special financial assistance, according to local media reports. In February when announcing its interim budget, the government set a fiscal deficit target of 5.1 per cent of GDP, down from a revised 5.6 per cent the previous year. The final budget will be presented in July.