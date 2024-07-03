Oil prices steady after large draw from US crude inventories

Oil prices steadied on Wednesday after trading higher on a bigger than expected drawdown in US crude stockpiles while economic headwinds from China and the euro zone capped gains.

Brent crude futures edged up 14 cents, or 0.16 per cent, to $86.38 a barrel by 1318 GMT, US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained 14 cents, or 0.17 per cent, to $82.95.

Both benchmarks hit their highest since April in the previous session but closed in negative territory after the US National Hurricane Center said Hurricane Beryl was expected to weaken into a tropical storm by the time it enters the Gulf of Mexico this week.