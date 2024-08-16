RBI asks banks to push direct rupee-dirham settlement: Report

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has told banks that deal with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to settle at least a part of their trade payments directly using the rupee and dirham, according to five banking sources.

The RBI hasn't given banks a specific target but has asked them to report the extent of such payments to it on a regular basis, the sources said.

The sources declined to be identified as they are not authorised to speak to the media.

The advice goes beyond a 2023 nudge to banks to facilitate such payments after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the UAE.

An email sent to the RBI seeking comment was not answered.

The move is part of India’s attempt to increase trade settlement in the rupee and reduce reliance on the dollar, an ambition that has evaded most nations. Approximately half of world trade is denominated in dollars, according to the Bank of International Settlements.