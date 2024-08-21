RBI governor Das says inflation must slow to 4% for rate cut

By Anup Roy

India’s inflation must show signs of settling around the central bank’s target of 4 per cent on a sustainable basis before a rate cut can be considered, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das said.

“We are completely focused on inflation, we are keeping a close eye on growth,” Das said in an interview with NDTV television channel on Tuesday. “We want inflation to slow and be around 4 per cent and be there,” he added.

The inflation rate in July eased below the RBI’s target for the first time since 2019, but the central bank expects it to climb back again from September.