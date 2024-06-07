RBI MPC Meet Live | Shaktikanta Das to announce monetary policy at 10 am

Indian government bond yields are expected to move largely unchanged in the early session on Friday as market participants await the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy decision later in the day.

India's benchmark 10-year yield is likely to move in a 6.99 per cent-7.03 per cent range till the policy decision, following its previous close of 7.0112 per cent, a trader with a state-run bank said.

"Market has recovered in the last couple of days from Tuesday's sharp upswings in yields, and they are now waiting for the RBI policy decision, with the major focus on guidance on inflation as well as liquidity management," the trader said.

The RBI is widely expected to keep interest rates steady and retain its tighter monetary stance at its policy review, amid robust economic growth and an uncertain inflation outlook. (Reuters)