RBI MPC Meet Live | Shaktikanta Das to announce monetary policy at 10 am

Indian government bond yields are expected to move largely unchanged in the early session on Friday as market participants await the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy decision later in the day.
India's benchmark 10-year yield is likely to move in a 6.99 per cent-7.03 per cent range till the policy decision, following its previous close of 7.0112 per cent, a trader with a state-run bank said.
"Market has recovered in the last couple of days from Tuesday's sharp upswings in yields, and they are now waiting for the RBI policy decision, with the major focus on guidance on inflation as well as liquidity management," the trader said.
The Indian rupee is expected to open broadly unchanged on Friday, holding near to a key level and awaiting the Reserve Bank of India's policy decision and the US non-farm payroll report.
Non-deliverable forwards indicate rupee will mostly be flat from 83.4725 in the previous session.
"Now with the election excitement out of the way, it should be a quiet session," a spot currency trader at a bank said.
There is a "low probability that we inch past 83.50 (on dollar/rupee) and on the downside, the dip will not be at most 3-4 paise."
On the RBI's policy, he said it was "difficult to see any form of market-moving stuff".
Indian shares are set to open slightly higher on Friday, ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's policy meeting at which it is widely expected to keep interest rates unchanged.
The Gift Nifty was trading at 22,905 as of 07:40 am IST, indicating that the benchmark Nifty 50 will open marginally higher than its close of 22,821.40 on Thursday.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is widely expected to keep key policy interest rates unchanged for the eighth time in a row on Friday as food prices remain volatile despite easing in inflation and a coalition government at the Centre raises concern over fiscal populism, economists and experts said.
The monetary policy committee (MPC) of the RBI started its three-day meeting on June 5, a day after Lok Sabha election results showed diminished mandate for Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led coalition National Democratic Alliance (NDA).
