RBI windfall dividend could help boost Govt capex by 25%: CII chief

New Delhi: The Union government may increase its capital expenditure outlay by 25 per cent this financial year (FY25) compared to FY24, on back of the windfall dividend of Rs 2.1 lakh crore from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Sanjiv Puri, Chairman & Managing Director of ITC ltd and president of industry lobby Confederation of Indian Industries (CII), said on Thursday.

This, coupled with an expected pick-up in private investment, would help in achieving a robust 8 per cent GDP growth for the second consecutive year, Puri said.

In the interim budget presented in February, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman pegged the government capex for FY25 at Rs 11.11 lakh crore, which is 16.8% more than the revised estimate of FY24. A 25% year-on-year increase would take the capex target to Rs 11.87 lakh crore.