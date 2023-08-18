Retail inflation for farm, rural workers rises in July

'Point-to-point rate of inflation based on the CPI-AL and CPI-RL stood at 7.43 per cent and 7.26 per cent in July 2023 compared to 6.31 per cent and 6.16 per cent, respectively, in June 2023 and 6.60 per cent and 6.82 per cent, respectively, during the corresponding month of (July 2022) the previous year,' a labour ministry statement said.