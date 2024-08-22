Rupee’s record lows mask currency’s trade-weighted overvaluation

A gauge showing the Indian rupee’s value against its key trading partners rose to the highest in more than six years in July, even as the currency hit a new lifetime low against the dollar.

The index measuring the rupee’s value against a weighted basket of the country’s 40 trading partners, adjusted for inflation, rose to 107.33 — the highest since December 2017, according to the Reserve Bank of India data.

The real-effective-exchange rate is a popular metric of how a currency is valued in relation to its trading partners. A reading above 100 indicates overvaluation. The rupee has mostly stayed above that level in the past decade.

It has underperformed Asian peers this month amid a yen trade unwinding and outflows from stocks. The central bank’s strategy to allow a weaker rupee may be aimed at correcting some REER overvaluation to boost the country’s trade competitiveness.