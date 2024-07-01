Sagility India files draft papers; seeks Sebi's nod to float IPO

The company provides technology-driven services to both payers (US health insurance companies, which finance and reimburse the cost of health services), and providers (primarily hospitals, physicians, and diagnostic and medical devices companies).

In March 2024, Sagility acquired BirchAI, a healthcare technology firm specialising in cloud-based generative AI technology. This acquisition is expected to enhance member and provider engagement and reduce clients' operational costs through AI-powered customer support solutions using speech-to-text and large language models (LLMs) integrated with Sagility's engagement solutions.