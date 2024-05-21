Slow spending by India government may prompt more cash infusion: Sources

New Delhi/ Mumbai: Spending by India's federal government is likely to remain slower for a few more months, which may prompt more steps to infuse cash into the banking system, two sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

Over the past three weeks, the government has announced three buybacks of short-term securities along with a change in the planned treasury bill borrowings for the next six weeks.

We see slow pace of spending till about August, said one of the sources, a government official who declined to be named as he is not authorised to speak to the media.

"We will take a call on further buybacks after the next auction but we do not want to carry too much cash on our books," the source said.