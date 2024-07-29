'The Indian economy has to move towards better paying jobs': Ajay Seth

Of course employment finds a very prominent place in this budget. EPFO data for the past three years has shown that a crore of new entry-level jobs have been created. If you look at the number of additions, that is much larger, at about 1.4-1.5 crore. But these are not necessarily better paying jobs. We have to move the economy to a position where better paying jobs are created. Those better paying jobs will be created if manufacturing has a much larger role to play in hiring than what it has so far. One can see that enough high-skill services sector jobs are being created. But service sector jobs for the masses are not being created that much.

With skilling, manufacturing can provide good opportunities. Through our schemes, we are creating an enabling environment for those manufacturing jobs to be created. And even the skilling scheme is unlike any we have had before. Earlier, it used to be like, just provide some funds for institutions like ITI. Now, it is specific to the government, state governments and private sector pooling resources and ensuring that the machines to train are in place, the teachers and other resources are in place.

You must have read reports of companies saying they are unable to get people for construction or factory floor roles. On the other hand, there are so many job seekers. So we also attempt to act as a bridge between those seeking employment and those looking to hire. So the attempt has to be to sit down with industry associations and other stakeholders.