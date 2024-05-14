UPA govt did ‘window dressing’ to hide extent of fiscal gap: Nirmala Sitharaman

Bengaluru: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on Monday, accused the erstwhile United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government of fiscal mismanagement and said that the Manmohan Singh administration did ‘window dressing’ to hide the true picture of the central government’s finances.

In a series of posts on X, Sitharaman claimed that the net market borrowings of the centre had gone up 4.5 times during the the 2004-2014 period, when the UPA was in power, compared to ‘upto 2.6 times under the NDA government despite the Covid-19 pandemic.’

“The UPA government did ‘window dressing’ to hide its high fiscal deficit without maintaining the integrity of the fiscal numbers. Fiscal deficit for 2008-09 would have been 7.9% instead of 6.1% as officially stated,” Sitharaman said.

The minister said that over Rs 1.9 lakh crore was kept off the books in the five years from financial year 2005-06 to 2009-10, mostly in the form of special bonds to oil marketing companies, fertiliser companies, and Food Corporation of India (FCI).

“Including these off-budget borrowings would have severely increased the fiscal and revenue deficit numbers,” she said.