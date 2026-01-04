Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesseconomy

Venezuela crisis unlikely to have any material impact on Indian economy

“For India, the Venezuelan disturbance is unlikely to have any material economic or energy impact,” Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) founder Ajay Srivastava said in a note.
Last Updated : 04 January 2026, 19:37 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 January 2026, 19:37 IST
Business NewsEconomyVenezuela

Follow us on :

Follow Us