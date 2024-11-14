Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesseconomy

WPI inflation rises to 4-month high of 2.36% in October; food prices spike

Fuel and power category witnessed deflation of 5.79 per cent in October.
PTI
Last Updated : 14 November 2024, 11:10 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 November 2024, 11:10 IST
India NewsEconomyInflationReserve Bank of India (RBI)Buisness News

Follow us on :

Follow Us