Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatamil nadu

Cyclone Ditwah continues to bring more rains to Tamil Nadu, three killed in related incidents

With heavy rainfall pounding Cauvery delta districts in the state, Ramanathapuram and Nagapattinam districts bore the brunt.
Last Updated : 30 November 2025, 11:04 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 November 2025, 06:23 IST
India NewsCycloneTamil Nadu

Follow us on :

Follow Us