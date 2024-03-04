Electoral bonds: How the SC ruling impacts your tax exemption eligibility

The apex court’s ruling is prospective in nature rather than of retrospective. This means the electoral bonds related amendments were valid until the judgment pronounced day i.e. February 15. Going by the validity time-frame of these bonds, most (if not all) have already been encashed by the political parties. On these grounds, the taxpayers are entitled for tax-exemption on these investments, though for the last time. As per officials interacting with the media, individuals, firms, and other entities will still be able to claim the tax relief while filing their Income Tax Returns by July 31, 2024. A duty rests on the Finance Ministry to issue a relevant clarification well before the commencement of the return filing season.