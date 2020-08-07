Emirates Airlines offers Rs 1.3 crore coronavirus insurance to flyers

As more and more Covid-19 related travel restrictions get relaxed around the world, most airlines are struggling to fly planes with only 20-30 percent capacity. Emirates Airlines, however, has come up with a solution that will give confidence to travellers regardless of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Emirates Airlines has announced that it will cover medical expenses of up to 150,000 euros or Rs 1.33 crore and quarantine costs of 100 euros or Rs 8,885 per day for 14 days, should the passenger be diagnosed with Covid-19 during their travels. This insurance cover is provided to the customer free of cost, effectively immediately after purchasing a ticket.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

Furthermore, the airline is offering 1,500 euros or Rs 1,33,271 for a traveller’s funeral and assist in the transportation of the body should they succumb to the virus during their travels, a press release by the airlines said.

Emirates Group Chairman and Chief Executive, HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum said, “We are now taking it to the next level, by being the first in the industry to offer our customers free global cover for Covid-19 medical expenses and quarantine costs should they incur these costs during their travel. It is an investment on our part, but we are putting our customers first, and we believe they will welcome this initiative.”

The coverage came into force from July 23, 2020 and lasts till October 31, 2020. It is valid for 31 days from the departure of the first flight and will be provided if the traveller continues onwards to another city. The airlines will not cover testing expenses. Customers must contact the airline to get expenses approved before paying them.

With international travel coming to a standstill, the international airline has suffered huge losses. Till last month, the airline carried only 10 percent of what it would normally carry, President of Emirates, Sir Tim Clark told Business Insider in an interview.

Coronavirus cases worldwide passed 19 million Thursday with more than 200,000 fatalities since the virus first emerged in China late last year.