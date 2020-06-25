Emirates temporarily stops international trips from Pak

Emirates temporarily stops international passenger flights from Pakistan

PTI
PTI, Islamabad,
  • Jun 25 2020, 13:00 ist
  • updated: Jun 25 2020, 13:00 ist
Credit/Pixabay Photo

The Emirates airline has suspended passenger flights from Pakistan till July 3 after 30 Pakistanis the UAE's national carrier flew to Hong Kong on June 22 tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The Covid-19 positive passengers included symptomatic and asymptomatic cases, Dawn News reported on Thursday. Except for three of the passengers, all the rest were admitted in hospitals, according to the Hong Kong health department website.

Follow live updates on coronavirus here

“Following the announcement of positive Covid-19 cases in Hong Kong relating to certain passengers who travelled on our flights, Emirates has taken the decision to temporarily suspend passenger services from Pakistan. We are coordinating closely with the various authorities and will review and implement any required additional measures to satisfy all parties before we resume services from Pakistan,” a spokesman of the Dubai-based carrier said on Wednesday.

The spokesman said health and safety of its crew, customers and communities remain the top priority of the Emirates. The airline said it will continue operating repatriation flights and cargo services into Pakistan as per the announced schedule. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Emirates
Pakistan
COVID-19
Coronavirus
UAE

What's Brewing

Divided Koreas mark 70 years since war began

Divided Koreas mark 70 years since war began

The Lead: A doctor's day in Covid-care centre

The Lead: A doctor's day in Covid-care centre

Coronil lacks scientific basis as a cure for Covid-19

Coronil lacks scientific basis as a cure for Covid-19

'Siberian heat wave is a warning cry from the Arctic'

'Siberian heat wave is a warning cry from the Arctic'

Plastic waste pile-up across B'luru sparks dengue fears

Plastic waste pile-up across B'luru sparks dengue fears

Is it safe to reopen schools?

Is it safe to reopen schools?

 