Euro and French markets roiled by shock Macron election call

French government bond prices also fell, pushing 10-year yields close to their highest this year, at around 3.19 per cent.

Centre, liberal and Socialist parties were set to retain a majority after the European Parliament elections, but eurosceptic nationalists made the biggest gains, raising questions about the ability of major powers to drive policy in the bloc.

Making a risky gamble to reestablish authority, Macron called a parliamentary election with a first round on June 30.

If the far-right National Rally party wins a majority, Macron would be left without a say in domestic affairs.

"That is probably somewhat bad news for markets," said Berenberg chief economist Holger Schmieding.

"It introduces an unexpected element of uncertainty."

Britain holds a general election on July 4 and crucial U.S. elections take place in November, while markets have lately turned fragile as U.S. rate cut expectations have dimmed.

Kathleen Brooks, research director at trading platform XTB, said in a note the "shock factor" from Macron's decision to call a snap election would weigh on European markets on Monday, but who prevailed in the actual vote might carry more weight.

"The question for traders of the euro and European stock markets is just how radical will Marine Le Pen and Jordan Bardella be if they do well in the French parliamentary elections?" she said, referring to two far-right leaders in France.