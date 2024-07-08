Explained | How Boeing's plea deal could affect the planemaker

Boeing will plead guilty to criminal fraud conspiracy to resolve a US Justice Department (DOJ) investigation linked to two 737 MAX fatal crashes, the government said in a court filing late on Sunday.

The agreement in principle between the DOJ and Boeing allows the company to escape a courtroom battle with federal prosecutors but could complicate its efforts to overcome an ongoing crisis sparked by the Jan. 5 mid-air panel blowout on an Alaska Airlines-operated flight.

The deal follows a DOJ finding in May that Boeing breached a 2021 agreement that had shielded it from prosecution over the crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia in 2018 and 2019 that killed 346 people.