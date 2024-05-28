Explained | Why does OPEC+ often clash over oil production capacity?

OPEC+ members previously reported their own capacity figures. To try to diffuse disagreements, the group has tasked three independent consultancies - IHS, Wood Mackenzie and Rystad - to assess member capacity before the end of June.

These assessments won't be ready for the next OPEC+ online meeting on June 2. But the group will need to make progress on the issue if it is to use new capacity figures to estimate future cuts after the existing ones expire at the end of 2024.

Saudi Arabia, OPEC's de facto leader and the world's third largest producer, has said countries that have expanded capacity should be rewarded for their investment.

The countries that have built more capacity such as the United Arab Emirates (UAE) would like to use some of it to get a return on their investment.

Other countries such as Nigeria have struggled to meet their existing targets due to a lack of investment and maintenance.

Even if countries cannot hit their targets, they do not like to see their notional capacity cut by OPEC+ because that could mean a lower production quota.

In December 2023, Angola quit OPEC after arguing it was assigned a lower capacity than it deserved and would have to make deeper output cuts than needed.