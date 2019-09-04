External benchmarking of home, auto loans a must: RBI

Furquan Moharkan
Furquan Moharkan, DH News Service, Bengaluru,
  • Sep 04 2019, 19:58pm ist
  • updated: Sep 04 2019, 19:58pm ist
The Reserve Bank of India (PTI Photo)

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has made it mandatory to link all new floating rate personal or retail loans (housing, auto, among other) and floating rate loans to Micro and Small Enterprises to the external benchmarks.

The rule, which will be implemented from October 01, 2019, will make it mandatory to link such loans to either of: policy repo rate, the government of India three-Months or six-month treasury bill yield published by the Financial Benchmarks India Private Ltd (FBIL) or any other benchmark market interest rate published by the FBIL. 

RBI
home loans
auto loans
Reserve Bank of India
Comments (+)
 