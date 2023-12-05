Family-run Eros Group mulling a public listing in five years

Moreover, with record-breaking demand witnessed for luxury properties in India this year, Sood attested to a shifting focus in favour of this segment within the company. Eros, which has so far undertaken projects with a maximum of 5 bedroom units spread across 4,400 square feet each, is now eyeing a larger project which will house 5-7 bedroom homes, each spanning over 6,500 square feet. The project is expected to see ground breaking in mid-2024.