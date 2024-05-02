Federal Bank Q4 net profit flat at Rs 906 crore

New Delhi: Federal Bank on Thursday reported a flat net profit of Rs 906 crore in the March 2024 quarter.

The bank recorded a net profit of Rs 903 crore in the fourth quarter of the 2022-23 fiscal.

Its total income rose 23.42 per cent to Rs 6,732 crore in the January-March period. The net interest income grew 15 per cent to Rs 2,195 crore.

For the full 2023-24 fiscal, Federal Bank's net profit grew 24 per cent to Rs 3,721 crore. In 2022-23, the bank had a net profit of about Rs 3,011 crore.

The bank's board also recommended a dividend of 60 per cent per equity share having a face value of Rs 2 for the year ended March 2024.