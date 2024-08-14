Finance Ministry exempts UIDAI from payment of income tax

New Delhi: The finance ministry has exempted the income of Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) from payment of income tax for five years till fiscal 2027-28.

Accordingly, grants/subsidies received from the central government; fees/ subscriptions, including RTI fee, tender fee, sale of scrap, PVC card; authentication, enrolment and updation service charges received; term/fixed deposits; and interest on bank deposits earned by UIDAI would be exempt from income tax.

A notification to this effect was issued by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) under the Ministry of Finance.