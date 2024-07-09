Find alternative mechanism of MSP to support farmer: SBI Research to Govt

In the Interim Budget presented in February the government pegged the fiscal deficit for 2024-25 at 5.1 per cent of GDP. “On the back of stupendous growth in GST revenues along with higher dividends from PSUs and RBI, we believe that Government may budget fiscal deficit of less than 5 per cent of GDP (may be 4.9 per cent) for FY25,” note the report authored by SBI Group Chief Economic Adviser Soumya Kanti Ghosh.