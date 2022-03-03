Fitch, Moody's slash Russia's sovereign debt ratings to junk

Ratings agencies Fitch and Moody's slashed Russia's sovereign debt on Thursday to so-called "junk" status, or the category of countries at risk of not being able to repay their debt, after Moscow's assault on Ukraine.

Moody's downgraded the rating on Russian long-term debt from Baa3 to B3 subject to a further review over the West's sanctions against Russia, while Fitch lowered its rating from BBB to B, also with a negative outlook.

