Fitch, Moody's slash Russia's sovereign debt ratings to junk

  • Mar 03 2022, 14:25 ist
The Fitch Ratings logo is seen at their offices at Canary Wharf financial district in London. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Ratings agencies Fitch and Moody's slashed Russia's sovereign debt on Thursday to so-called "junk" status, or the category of countries at risk of not being able to repay their debt, after Moscow's assault on Ukraine.

Moody's downgraded the rating on Russian long-term debt from Baa3 to B3 subject to a further review over the West's sanctions against Russia, while Fitch lowered its rating from BBB to B, also with a negative outlook.

