FM Sitharaman tells officers to implement GST effectively, keep positive attitude

Speaking at the inauguration of the newly constructed GST Bhawan at Hiran Magri in Udaipur, Sitharaman said, "GST offices are being made convenient since 2019... This will help taxpayers to easily get their problems resolved."

Calling for a "positive atmosphere" between the officer and taxpayers, the FM said, "Officers should keep their attitude positive towards the taxpayer so that there is no need to take harsh steps."

"In the GST Council, too, officers and ministers are solving problems immediately," she said.