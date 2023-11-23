Foreign apps generating large data volume should pay for telecom network: C-DEP President

"We went from 2G to 3G, then to 4G and now 5G. It's happening faster and faster. Earlier from that one 1G to 2G was almost a decade of travel, then from 2G to 3G was another 7 to 8 years. 4G was lesser. We did not even have 4G saturation in the country and we have had 5G getting rolled out. The implication of all of this is that the amount of capital that is required is becoming larger," he said.