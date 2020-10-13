FreshToHome in talks for $130 mn funding: Report

FreshToHome in talks for $130 million funding: Report

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 13 2020, 11:52 ist
  • updated: Oct 13 2020, 12:00 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStockPhoto

Online fish and meat seller, FreshToHome may get $130 million in a fresh round of funding from investors including Investcorp, Saudi venture capital firm Raed Ventures, Middle East Oils and Grains and US International Development Finance Corporation, a report in The Economic Times citing sources familiar with the matter said. 

This would value the meat selling company at around $380-$400 million post-money, the report stated.

The Bengaluru-based online fresh food retailer had secured over $30 million in two rounds of funding last year led by Iron Pillar and CE-Ventures.

Current investors Iron Pillar and Ascent Capital, and a new backer, the chief financial officer of Facebook, also participated in the funding round, the report said. 

FreshToHome's expansion could signal a rise in demand for meat products and meat-processing delivery businesses making a comeback after the coronavirus dented companies and food sectors over safety concerns.

FreshToHome currently operates in Chennai, Bengaluru, Delhi, NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Kochi and the United Arab Emirates and primarily competes with other meat delivery companies such as Licious, Bigbasket etc.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Seafood
investment

What's Brewing

Peru's Machu Picchu reopens... for one Japanese tourist

Peru's Machu Picchu reopens... for one Japanese tourist

Hunt for Covid-19 antibodies: All you need to know

Hunt for Covid-19 antibodies: All you need to know

Lab-miniproteins could block Covid from infecting cells

Lab-miniproteins could block Covid from infecting cells

DH Toon | Mumbai sees power outage due to grid failure

DH Toon | Mumbai sees power outage due to grid failure

The Lead: Dr Rajesh Parikh on his book about Covid-19

The Lead: Dr Rajesh Parikh on his book about Covid-19

Google Meet now allows teachers to create breakout room

Google Meet now allows teachers to create breakout room

 