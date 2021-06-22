Fuel prices hiked again: Check petrol and diesel rates in cities

Fuel price hikes continued as petrol and diesel were up by at least 28 paise and 26 paise respectively on Tuesday.

In the financial capital of Mumbai, petrol is now priced at a record Rs 103.63 and diesel at 95.72 a litre each, according to Indian Oil Corporation. In Delhi, petrol stood at Rs 97.50 and diesel Rs 88.23 per litre.

In Chennai, petrol is Rs 98.65 and diesel at Rs 92.83. While in Kolkata people now have to pay Rs 97.38 for a litre petrol and Rs 91.08 for each litre of diesel

A litre of petrol costs Rs 100.76 in Bengaluru while a litre of diesel is priced at Rs 93.54.

Prices of fuels vary from state to state based on differing rates of sales tax and other state levies.