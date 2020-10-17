Gadgets Weekly: Samsung Galaxy Fit2, Apple 5G iPhone 12 series and more

Top technology companies such as Samsung, Apple, Xiaomi, OnePlus, Vivo, Sony Nikon, and Amazfit, among others launched new smartphones, cameras, smart TVs, and related accessories including smart speakers and smartwatches this week (October 11-17).

DH's Gadgets Weekly edition lists the latest prominent personal technology products to keep you abreast of everything that's happening in the world of consumer electronics.



Samsung Galaxy Fit2:

Samsung Galaxy Fit2 sports a slim lightweight design, long-lasting battery, and advanced tracking features.

The Galaxy Fit2 can track five automatic workouts and up to 90 workouts with presetting from the Samsung Health library. It also offers Sleep Score analyses based on four stages of sleep- Awake, REM, Light and Deep, sharing insights that help users rest better and get more out of their day. The new Hand Wash feature reminds users to practice healthy habits of washing hands with a periodic alarm and timer. Stress Tracking keeps a check on stress levels through the day and suggests a breathing guide in case of high stress moments.

The new Galaxy Fit2 comes with a 5ATM rating (50m water resistance) and its essential Water Lock mode makes Galaxy Fit2 the perfect companion for swimming or any water-based activity. It also prevents accidental activation while swimming by locking the front key.

The Galaxy Fit2 is priced at Rs 3999 and is available in two colours- black and scarlet. Customers can buy it across Samsung.com, select offline retail stores and Amazon.in starting October 16.

Sony Alpha 7S III

The new Sony Alpha 7S III boasts a new BIONZ XR image processing engine with eight times more processing power and a brand new 12.1-megapixel (approx., effective) back-illuminated full-frame. It also features an Exmor R CMOS image sensor, significantly reduced rolling shutter effect, ultra-high sensitivity with ISO range expandable from 40 – 409,600, and improved image quality by approximately 1 stop noise reduction in the middle and high sensitivity ranges.

As far as the video recording capabilities are concerned, it supports 4K 120p, 10 bit 4:2:2 colour depth and All-Intra recording, XAVC HS format with H.265 codec and more. It also supports 15+ stop dynamic range for movies, 4K 60p 16-bit RAW video HDMI output for the first time in the Alpha series.



Sony Alpha 7S III. Credit: Sony



It also comes with enhanced Real-time Eye AF for movie recording and fast Hybrid AF system with 759-point phase-detection, AF sensors covering 92% of the image sensor

Sony Alpha 7S III comes with a new heat-dissipating mechanism and dual-slot relay recording enables over one-hour long 4K 60p 10-bit 4:2:2 movie shooting until battery ends

It has 5-axis optical in-body image stabilization and supports handheld movie shooting, with added Active Mode to support especially difficult handheld movie shooting

It also features side opening variable-angle LCD and redesigned menu system with a touch screen interface and touch operation screen, enhances shooting experience & flexibility

Sony Alpha 7S III supports Dual CF express Type A card slots that enable high-speed data processing while keeping the compact size and CFexpress Type A/SD Card Reader for establishing efficient workflow. It costs Rs 3,34,990. Whereas the CEA-G80T Memory card is priced Rs 21,100. CEA-G160T Memory card and MRW-G2 Card Reader costs Rs 40,990 and Rs 13,700, respectively.

Nikon Z6 II and Z7 II

The new Z6 II offers a continuous shooting speed of up to approximately 14 frames per second (fps)[2] with autofocus (AF) and auto-exposure (AE) tracking. The Z 6II features a powerful mechanical shutter speed which ranges from 1/8000 sec to 900 sec. Also, the camera features dual card slots that support CFexpress (Type B), XQD, or SD (UHS-II) cards, boosting a buffer capacity where you get to take up to 124 shots.

Both still and video shooting with the Z 6 II benefit from the employment of the Eye-Detection AF and Animal-Detection AF technology. In addition to the auto-area AF mode, the wide-area AF (L) mode also now supports both AF functions.

Just the Nikon Z6 II costs Rs 1,64,995 and the camera with Z 24-70mm F/4 S lens is priced Rs 2,09,995.



From left-- Nikon Z 6 II and Nikon Z 7 II. Credi: Nikon



Nikon Z7 II camera can capture approximately 77 shots with a single burst and supports a continuous shooting of up to 10 fps at the setting of Continuous H+ with dual EXPEED 6 image-processing engines. With the speed and reliability of the two engines, coupled with dual memory card support, experience greater processing performance with no drop rate, the company said.

It promises to offer autofocus (AF) performance with a range of as low as -3 EV[8], and can be extended to -4 EV (with low-light AF).

With Nikon Z7 II users can follow the subject’s actions closely with the subject-tracking AF, similar to that of the familiar 3D tracking. Users can easily swap between the choice AF tracking mode without taking the eyes away from the improved electronic viewfinder (EVF), which can also automatically disables the automatic eye sensor when the monitor is tilted, via the assignment of the control to the camera’s Fn buttons.

Photoshoots, and even video shoots, of models posing with playful fur-friends, are also made easier with the Eye-Detection AF and Animal-Detection AF. Following the requests of creators, the wide-area AF (L) support has also been added for both AF modes, Nikon noted

The Z7 II provides focusing on a range of -4.5 EV, which can be extended to -6 EV (with low-light AF). Just the Nikon 76 II costs Rs 2, 49,995, and the camera with Z 24-70mm F/4 S lens is priced Rs 2,94,995.

WACOM One

The new Wacom One is a tablet for drawing caricatures and other digital art. It features a 13.3-inch full HD (1920x1080) display with 72 percent NTSC colour and anti-glare treated film. It comes with a pressure-sensitive stylus and promises to deliver accurate and precise pen and brush strokes and its EMR (Electro-Magnetic Resonance) pen technology does not require a pen battery or recharge.

The friction of the display surface feels more like paper than glass and gives no reflection. Wacom One is compatible with several digital pens from leading manufacturers, giving users a choice of their favourite brand and style of pen for drawing and writing, the company said.



Wacom One. Credit: Wacom



Wacom One costs Rs. 38,000 and comes with a six-month free subscription for a limited time of Clip Studio Paint Pro from Celsys, a powerful, easy-to-use drawing application for comic and manga creation, and Wacom’s own Bamboo Paper, an ideal application for note-taking and sketching. Users will also be offered two-month complimentary access to Adobe Premiere Rush to shoot, edit and share online videos; and six-month complimentary access to Adobe Fresco drawing software offering a large collection of vector and raster brushes to enhance their painting skill-set, Wacom added.

Amazfit Bip U smart fitness band

It sports a 1.43-inhc HD TFT-LCD COLOR display, 2.5D Corning Gorilla 3 reinforced glass, anti-fingerprint coating along with 320x302p resolution, 5 ATM. It comes with an OxygenBeats SpO2 sensor, can track more than 60 sports activities, monitor menstrual cycles and ovulation along with reminders.

It comes with the Personal Activity Intelligence – PAI Assessment System based on Pai Health research from Norway. Using a special algorithm, this system converts complex data like heart rate, active time, and other indicators into values that help you assess your overall health.



Amazfit Bip U. Credit: Amazfit



It can also track the breathing to regulate stress and ask the user to relax. In addition to this, it provides breathing exercises that help you balance your stress levels.

Users can also view can text messages, emails, and notifications from a number of apps on the smartphone. Also, it can last more than 9 days with a single full charge. It costs 3,999 and but it can be purchased for a price of Rs 3,499 for a limited time of one month from the day of launch (October 16).

Itel smart TVs

Itel launched different screen sizes of 32-inch to 55-inch at an affordable price point ranging from Rs 8,999 to Rs 34,499 respectively. All are locally manufactured in India.

The itel I-series 4k ultra HD TV is available in 2 variants—I5514IE and I4310IEpriced at Rs 34,499 and Rs 24,499, respectively. Two more 43-inch Full HD I4314IE and 32-inch HD ready I32101IE - are priced at Rs 21,999 and Rs 11, 999, respectively.

The Itel I5514IE HD Smart TV comes with a 4K Ultra HD panel with a frameless and premium ID design. It has an A+ Grade Panel, super-bright display, a response time of 8ms, and a Contrast Ratio of 4000:1.

Itel 15514IE comes with Dolby Audio with an output of 20W and is equipped with electroacoustic sound technology to create the surround sound, with multiple audio modes that give users a theatre-like experience. This TV can truly turn any surrounding into a party, creating an immersive experience for the viewer with the support of built-in multi-scenario sound effects, making the movie viewing experience magical. It features multiple picture modes to suit all types of content and delights users with the best viewing experience. It boasts of a specialized Sports PQ Mode which offers more realistic pictures, a smooth movement experience, and on-the-spot sound.

The company is also bringing Itel I4310IE 4K UHD, Itel I4314IE FHD, and Itel I32101IE HD Smart TV. The latter features an HD ready display with frameless premium design, A+ Grade Panel which gives it a bezel-less and sleek look, making it a premium offering for the customers in Rs 11,999. It comes with a powerful processor for seamless multitasking in day-to-day life. There is 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage along with Smart OS 9.0 and comes with Itel Cast facility. Powered by Dolby Audio, 20W speakers, over-voltage protection and preloaded apps like YouTube, Netflix, Prime Video, and more.



Itel's new 4K UHD smart TV. Credit: Itel



Priced Rs 9,499, Itel C3210IE HD comes with a metal build packed in an ergonomic narrow bezel and 35mm slim design with ultimate picture quality in different display modes. With an HD frame and A+ Grade panel. The 32-inch panel has a display resolution of 1366x768p and the refresh rate is maxed out at 60Hz for flicker-free display.

Itel C3210IE has an audio output of 20W and is equipped with electroacoustic sound technology to create the surround sound effect. It comes with eight preloaded apps for entertainment through movies, music, sports, content for kids, and social networking and also comes packed with built-in Wi-Fi features for internet connectivity.

Priced at Rs 8,999, Itel A3210IE comes with HD ready ultra-bright display, 7ms response time, and A-grade original panel for a superior TV viewing experience. It supports 16W audio output with built-in multi-scenario sound effects.

Meizu TWS Buds

The new Meizu True Wireless Stereo (TWS) buds come equipped with ENC dual-microphone noise reduction technology and Superior Airoha Bluetooth 5.0 chipset, rated IPX5 water and dust resistant. It supports the fast-charging and offers up to 5 hours of music playback on a single charge, 20 hours with the case.



Meizu TWS Buds. Credit: Meizu



It houses a 13mm diaphragm driver for excellent sound quality and it will be available at a special launch offer of Rs 2,799 on Flipkart.

AirOK air purifiers

It is powered by the patented Efficient Granular Adsorbent Particulate Arrester (EGAPA). The Vistar EGAPA Smoke Stop Air Purifier comes with a cylindrical shaped ultra-dense packed particulate filter with a perfectly folded pleat that can capture PM 10, PM 2.5, PM 0.3. Furthermore, while the purifier can arrest pollen, pet dander, smoke and other inhalable particles, it can also remove cigar/cigarette smoke, Formaldehyde, TVOCs and other toxic gases.



Air Ok air purifier. Credit: Air Ok Technologies



AirOK SmokeStop Air Purifiers are available between the price range of Rs 24,990/- to Rs one lakh on all leading e-commerce portals and airoktech.com.

PTron Bassbuds series

PTron launched five variants of Bassbuds-- Bassbuds, Bassbuds Lite, Bassbuds Pro, Bassbuds Elite and Bassbuds Duo.

The new Bassbuds Pro comes with Digital Display, Type C Charging, Touch control, Bluetooth 5.0, and offers 12 hours of playtime. It costs Rs 1,499 and for limited, it will be available for Rs 999.

Also the other two the generic Bassbuds and Lite offer close to 20 hours of listening time. They cost Rs 1099 and Rs 999, respectively. For a limited time, they will cost Rs 799 and 699, respectively.

Bassbuds Elite comes in red & black and black & yellow colourways. Available at a festive price of Rs 899, it packs an 8mm dynamic driver, Bluetooth 5.0, 12 hours of playtime with the case in addition to the digital assistant support.

Bassbuds Duo shares some of the features as the Bassbuds Elite - Bluetooth 5.0, 12 Hours playtime and a compact charging case. It packs a 13mm dynamic driver with voice assistant features. It costs Rs 899.



Newly launched earphones and earbuds. Credit: pTron



pTron is also brings Tangent Plus and Bassfest Plus.

The new Tangent Plus is a wireless neckband and available in 2 colours - Blue/Black and Grey/Black. Priced Rs 799 comes with a built-in camera shutter that allows you to click a selfie with the phone from far. With 10mm dynamic drivers, IPX4 rating, Hi-Fi Stereo sound & seamless BT 5.0 connection with 15 hours of playtime, Tangent Plus offers an untethered audio experience.

The new Bassfest Plus features voice assistant, BT5.0, IPX4 rating for Water & Sweat resistance, 6 hours playtime, in-line remote control with built-in mic for a hands-free experience at a special festive price of Rs 499.

Apple's new 5G iPhone 12 series

Apple's new iPhone 12 and the 12 mini come in 6.1-inch (2532x1170p) and 5.4-inch (2340x1080p) screen size. They feature OLED-based Super Retina XDR screen, True Tone display, Haptic Touch, and a maximum brightness of 1200 nits.

They flaunt a flat design made of the aluminum casing and come with an IP68 rating. Inside, Apple has incorporated a 5nm class A14 Bionic chipset, dual 12MP camera system - Ultra Wide(ƒ/2.4 aperture), and Wide(ƒ/1.6 aperture lens).



The new 5G iPhone 12 and 12 mini. Credit: Apple



Apple's iPhone 12 and the 12 mini will offer all-day battery life and play up to 11 hours and 10 hours of video streaming Wi-Fi with full charge. Both support 20W adapter or higher (sold separately) and fast charge up to 50% charge in 30 minutes. They support 5G cellular, but only in select markets.

In India, Apple iPhone 12 mini price starts at Rs 69,900, and the iPhone 12 starts at Rs 79,900.

Apple 5G iPhone 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max series

The new 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro (2532x1170p) and the iPhone 12 Pro Max (2778x1284p) come with OLED Super Retina XDR screen, True Tone display technology, wide colour display (P3), haptic touch and brightness up to 1,200nits,

The iPhone 12 Pro series enclosure is made of surgical-grade stainless steel, 1P68 certification, and comes in stunning colour finishes--Pacific Blue, Gold, Silver, and Graphite.



The new 5G iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max. Credit: Apple



Under-the-hood, it houses the industry's first 5nm class Apple A14 Bionic processor. It has 11.8 billion transistors, which promises forty per cent more speeds while increasing efficiency for great battery life compared to the previous generation. Also, it is 50% faster and better performance compared to any other mobile chipsets in the market.

The new iPhone 12 Pro series come with triple 12MP sensors-- Ultra Wide (f/2.4) + Wide (f/1.6) + Telephoto (f/2.0 & f/2.2 for Max). In India, the iPhone 12 Pro prices start at Rs 1,19,900.

Apple HomePod mini

HomePod mini comes packed with an Apple S5 chip, an Apple-engineered full-range driver, a neodymium magnet, and a pair of force-canceling passive radiators, which enables deep bass and crisp high frequencies.



The new HomePod mini. Credit: Apple



It also comes equipped with advanced software to analyse the unique characteristics of the music and apply complex tuning models to optimise loudness, adjust the dynamic range, and control the movement of the driver and passive radiators in real-time. It costs Rs 9,990 in India.

OnePlus 8T

OnePlus 8T comes with 120 Hz Fluid AMOLED display and the new 65 W Warp Charge, quad-camera module--48MP main camera with optical image stabilisation, a 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a dedicated macro, monochrome lense, Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 865 plus chipset backed by 8GB/12GB RAM and 128GB/256GB storage. Its price starts at Rs 42,999.



The new OnePlus 8T. Credit: OnePlus



Xiaomi Mi 10T series

Both the Mi 10T and the Mi 10T Pro come with a 6.67-inch Full HD+(2340 × 1080p) TrueColor LCD screen with 144Hz AdaptiveSync refresh rate, DCI-P3 color gamut, peak brightness of 650 nits, Gorilla Glass 5 shield, side-mounted fingerprint sensor.



The new Mi 10T series. Credit: Xiaomi



Inside, they are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 octa-core processor backed by Adreno 659 graphics engine, Android 10-based MIUI 12 OS, 6GB/8GB RAM (LPPDDR5), 128GB storage (UFS 3.1), a 5,000mAh battery with Type-C 33W fast charger support, 5G cellular support, Stereo speakers and Hi-res audio system.

Vivo V20

It sports a 6.44-inch full HD+ (2400×1080p) AMOLED halo full view screen with an in-display fingerprint sensor and a feature-rich camera in the top center (more on that later).

Inside, Vivo V20 comes packed with 8nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G octa-core processor (2.3GHz Kryo 465 A76 x 2 cores + 1.8GHz Kryo 465 A55 x 6 cores) backed by Adreno 618 GPU, Android 11-based Funtouch OS, 8GB RAM, 128GB / 256GB storage (expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD) and a 4,000mAh battery with 33W fast charger.



Vivo V20. Credit: Vivo India



It comes with a triple-camera module-- 64MP (with f/1.89 aperture) + 8MP wide-angle camera (with f/2.2) + 2MP mono sensor with f/2.4 aperture and on the front, it features a 44MP selfie shooter. The price of the device starts Rs 24,990.

Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime

It comes with a 6.4-inch full HD+ (2340 x 1080p) Infinity-U super AMOLED display, fingerprint sensor on the back, 10nm class Exynos 9611 octa-core processor with Mali-G72MP3 GPU, Android 10-based UI 2.0 OS, 6GB RAM (LPDDR4x), 128GB storage (UFS 2.1, expandable up to 512GB via microSD) and a massive 6,000mAh battery, which is more than enough to keep the phone running for two days easily under normal usage. It also comes with a 15W charger out-of-the-box.



The new Galaxy M31 Prime edition. Credit: Samsung India



The new Galaxy M31 Prime boasts quad-camera module-- main 64MP (Samsung GW1 sensor, f/1.8), backed by 8MP ultra-wide (123-degree) angle snapper (with f/2.2), a 5MP depth sensor (with f/2.2), and 5MP macro sensor (with f/2.4) with LED flash. On the front, it features 32MP selfie shooter with Sony IM616 with f/2.0. It costs Rs 16,499.

