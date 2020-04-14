Global majors join hands to curtail rising unemployment

Global majors join hands to curtail rise in unemployment due coronavirus, lockdowns

Furquan Moharkan
Furquan Moharkan, DHNS,
  • Apr 14 2020, 21:36 ist
  • updated: Apr 14 2020, 21:36 ist
Representative photo (Credit: iStock)

As unemployment across the globe spikes to record highs due to coronavirus, global majors – Accenture, Lincoln Financial Group, ServiceNow and Verizon – joined hands in a bid to cushion the blow.

Track live updates on coronavirus here

The group formed an employer-to-employer initiative, People + Work Connect, that brings together companies laying off or furloughing people with those in urgent need of workers. The initiative is free for employers to join and participate, the companies told reporters in a video conference.

 

So far, ADM, Baxter, Blue Apron, Cargill, Frito-Lay, Lincoln Financial Group, Marriott, Mondelēz International, Nordstrom, ServiceNow, Walmart and Zenefits are some of the participant companies. More than 250 companies are expected to be on-board over the next week, and the platform will soon add public sector jobs.

 

In the US, 25 million people have been rendered jobless in just four weeks, wiping out all employment generated over the past 12 years.

India, which was already grappling with joblessness, has seen its unemployment rate surge to an unprecedented double-digit level as the country undergoes a complete lockdown to battle the coronavirus pandemic.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus lockdown
Coronavirus
COVID-19
India
Business News
Unemployment
Global Economy
Accenture
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Hockey India postpones all national championships

Hockey India postpones all national championships

India extends ban on air travel till May 3

India extends ban on air travel till May 3

Trump hints at consequences for China's misinformation

Trump hints at consequences for China's misinformation

Lockdown continues but some places may see relaxation

Lockdown continues but some places may see relaxation

 