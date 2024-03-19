Go First's bidder ups bid following banks' nudge, say sources

Mumbai: One of the two bidders for bankrupt Indian airline Go First has raised its offer following a nudge from lenders, two banking sources and a person aware of the development said on Tuesday.

The consortium, which includes budget carrier SpiceJet's managing director Ajay Singh and Busy Bee Airways, increased the bid amount between 1 billion rupees ($12.06 million) and 1.5 billion rupees, one of the sources said. The original bid amount stood at 16 billion rupees.

The sources did not wish to be identified as they were not authorised to speak to the media.

Emails seeking comments from Reuters to Go First's resolution professional, who conducts the bankruptcy process, Singh, Spicejet and Busy Bee majority shareholder Nishant Pitti did not immediately get a response.

Pitti is the CEO of online travel platform EaseMyTrip.