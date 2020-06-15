Gold prices decline by Rs 380 on subdued global cues  

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 15 2020, 16:55 ist
  • updated: Jun 15 2020, 16:58 ist
Reuters/File photo

Gold prices fell by Rs 380 to Rs 47,900 per 10 gram in the national capital on Monday following decline in global prices, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 48,280 per 10 gram.

Silver prices also dipped by Rs 590 to Rs 48,200 per kg from Rs 48,790 per kg in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was quoting lower at USD 1,721 per ounce and silver at USD 17.26 per ounce.

"Gold prices declined on Monday along with equity indices with fear of second wave of virus infections in the world," HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.

Gold
Commodities
Stock Markets

