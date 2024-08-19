Government has no formal targets for ‘Viksit Bharat’, says NITI Aayog’s Arvind Virmani

My forecast for the next five years is 7 per cent. The 5.4 per cent number that I am giving is an average for the next 25 years. Why don’t I just assume 7 per cent for the next 25 years? Because the empirical study and data do not allow me to do that. What we find is that the growth is faster in the beginning and gradually slows down. If you take the 5 years moving average maximum is 6.2 per cent, if you take the 10 years moving average the maximum is 5.7 per cent, for 15 years it is 5.6 per cent and 20 years 5.2 per cent. So the average, which I am predicting is between these last two. This is for the growth in per capita.