Govt to import diesel ahead of new emission rules

By Elizabeth Low, Dhwani Pandya and Saket Sundria

India -- one of Asia’s biggest diesel exporters -- is having to import large quantities of the industrial fuel as its refineries gear up for new emission rules that take effect in April.

The country imported 293,000 tons of diesel in December, a fivefold jump from November, figures from data intelligence firm Kpler show. However, it remained a net exporter of the fuel.

Most of the imports are likely to be ultra-low-sulfur grades that comply with the Bharat Stage VI standards, which mandate a maximum sulfur content of 0.001% in fuel for road vehicles.