Growth in rural market helps arrest decline in small car sales: Maruti Suzuki

The company, which launched all-new version of its compact sedan Dzire priced between Rs 6.79 lakh and Rs 10.14 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), is bullish on enhancing its share in the sedans category despite the fast growth of SUVs and asserted that it would continue to cater to all segments to preserve its high market share in the domestic market.