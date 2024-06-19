GST Council likely to deliberate on taxation of online gaming, corporate guarantees

New Delhi: The GST Council in its meeting on Saturday is likely to deliberate on a host of issues, including taxation of online gaming and corporate guarantees on related party services, besides levy of tax on spectrum fees paid by telcos, sources said.

The 53rd meeting of the GST Council, chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and comprising her state counterparts, is also likely to discuss the progress of the Group of Ministers (GoM) on finalising the report on Goods and Service Tax (GST) rate rationalisation.

This would be be first meeting of the GST Council after a gap of eight months. The 52nd GST Council meeting was held on October 7, 2023.

With regard to the online gaming sector, the GST Council is likely to review the decision to levy 28 per cent GST on full value of bets for online gaming companies, which came into effect from October 1, 2023.

In its meetings in July and August, the GST Council had approved amendments to the law to include online gaming, casinos and horse racing as taxable actionable claims, and clarified that such supplies would attract 28 per cent tax on full bet value.