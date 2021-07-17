HDFC Bank Q1 net profit jumps 14.36% to Rs 7,922 crore

The country's largest private sector lender HDFC Bank on Saturday reported a 14.36 per cent growth in its consolidated net profit at Rs 7,922.09 crore.

The city-headquartered bank had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 6,927.24 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

The June quarter profit has declined when compared with the preceding March quarter's Rs 8,433.78 crore, as per bank's regulatory filings.

Its net profit on a standalone basis stood at Rs 7,729.64 crore in the June 2021 quarter, as against Rs 6,658.62 crore in the year-ago period and the preceding March quarter's Rs 8,186.51 crore.

The bank's total income increased to Rs 36,771 crore in April-June 2021, as compared to Rs 34,453 crore in the year-ago period.

It reported an increase in the gross non-performing assets ratio to 1.47 per cent as of June 30, 2021 as against 1.36 per cent in the year-ago period and 1.32 per cent three months ago.